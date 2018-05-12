OnePlus 6 to sport better camera then Pixel 2 and iPhone X

OnePlus in its latest teaser has hinted the camera of its upcoming OnePlus 6. The company has teased some of the pictures taken from the rear cameras. The company's intention was to showcase that the OnePlus 6 comes with the best cameras currently present in the market.

The launch of the flagship is around, it's just five days left for the official launch of the smartphone and the company is not ready to stop teasing the camera capabilities of the phone. It seems that the company is certainly confident in its new smartphone's photography capabilities.

The OnePlus Twitter post caption reads, "The #OnePlus6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone?"

In the teaser, OnePlus have some question challenges to the Twitter users. The company asked the users to match four pictures with the respective devices, the option starts with Google's Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X and obviously its OnePlus 6. These are not random selections, they are among the best camera smartphones. OnePlus cameras are never considered as the best in the market. So this time OnePlus is looking for a change with this new launch.

According to the rumors, the upcoming flagship is expected to sport a dual camera module with the combination of a 20-megapixel sensor that will boast a f/1.7 aperture. The secondary sensor will be 16-megapixel. It's currently unclear what kind of sensor it will be, but most rumors point towards a telephoto lens.

According to the previous teaser made by OnePlus confirms that the phone will come with a glass back and it is expected to feature a water-resistant build. The phone is also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, this is the first smartphone from the company to offer such big storage option.

There is speculation which suggests that the smartphone will focus on a larger 3450mAh battery. The company has also joined their hands with Marvel Studios to launch a OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avenger Limited Edition in India.

