ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus 6 started receiving OxygenOS 9.0.3 along with December security patch

OnePlus 6 started receiving OxygenOS 9.0.3 with improved camera features, December security patch and more.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With the entrance of the new year, OnePlus 6 has started receiving its OxygenOS 9.03 update. This new update comes with the December security patch, the company has also improved some of the preloaded features with the update. The OxygenOS 9.0.3 for OnePlus 6 is rolling out as incremental OTA package which means this will be arriving for few users. Later it will make available for all the devices.

    OnePlus 6 started receiving OxygenOS 9.0.3 with improved features

     

    This update comes after the smartphone received OxygenOS Open Beta 7 which bought the OnePlus Roaming feature. This will allow you to serve the Web while travelling in a foreign country without requiring a local SIM card.

    According to the official changelog spotted on OnePlus forums.

    System

    Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity
    Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity
    Updated Android security patch to 2018.12
    General bug fixes and improvements

    Camera

    Improved Nightscape performance
    Improved slow-motion performance
    Optimized image processing

    Earphone

    Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones
    Communication
    Updated APNs for better connectivity

    How to install the OxygenOS 9.0.3 update

    You can manually check whether you OnePlus 6 has received the OxygenOS 9.0.3 update or not head towards the Settings app where you will find System option. Tap on the option and you will see the Software updates. Here you can see whether the update arrives or not. If you receive the update then tap on download and start the update. The company recommends you to back up your data before proceeding with the update process.

    The company has confirmed that like previous its versions, the OxygenOS 9.0.3 update for the OnePlus 6 is rolling out as an incremental update. "As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin in a broader rollout in a few days."

    Read More About: oneplus 6 oneplus6t smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue