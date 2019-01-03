OnePlus 6 started receiving OxygenOS 9.0.3 along with December security patch

With the entrance of the new year, OnePlus 6 has started receiving its OxygenOS 9.03 update. This new update comes with the December security patch, the company has also improved some of the preloaded features with the update. The OxygenOS 9.0.3 for OnePlus 6 is rolling out as incremental OTA package which means this will be arriving for few users. Later it will make available for all the devices.

This update comes after the smartphone received OxygenOS Open Beta 7 which bought the OnePlus Roaming feature. This will allow you to serve the Web while travelling in a foreign country without requiring a local SIM card.

According to the official changelog spotted on OnePlus forums.

System

Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity

Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity

Updated Android security patch to 2018.12

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Improved Nightscape performance

Improved slow-motion performance

Optimized image processing

Earphone

Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

Communication

Updated APNs for better connectivity

How to install the OxygenOS 9.0.3 update

You can manually check whether you OnePlus 6 has received the OxygenOS 9.0.3 update or not head towards the Settings app where you will find System option. Tap on the option and you will see the Software updates. Here you can see whether the update arrives or not. If you receive the update then tap on download and start the update. The company recommends you to back up your data before proceeding with the update process.

The company has confirmed that like previous its versions, the OxygenOS 9.0.3 update for the OnePlus 6 is rolling out as an incremental update. "As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin in a broader rollout in a few days."