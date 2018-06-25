ENGLISH

OnePlus 6 with a red glass back leaked online

OnePlus might soon launch the OnePlus 6 in red color.

    OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 6 smartphone in India. The smartphone was available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White and Avengers Edition (Carbon fiber like design) and now, a tweet suggests that the OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 6 in Red color, similar to the OnePlus 5T.

    Considering the OnePlus's pattern of launching smartphones, the company launches different iterations of smartphones (new colors) once in a few months, which helps the smartphone brand to be in trend. In terms of pricing the OnePlus 6 Red color edition is expected to be priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

    As of now, there is no information on either exact pricing or the launch date of the OnePlus 6 with a Red glass back. However, considering the leak the smartphone maker is expected to launch the same in a week or two.

    OnePlus 6 Specifications

    The device has a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device has a notch at the top of its display and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    The dual-camera modular at its rear comprises a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX519 sensor, OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture. It has a 20MP secondary camera with Sony IMX376K sensor with a similar aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP selfie with Sony IMX371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture.

    The smartphone can capture slow-mo videos at 480p fps and there is support for Face Unlock. Connectivity wise, it has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at its rear and a 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge.

    The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based OS with custom Oxygen OS on the top, which is similar to the stock Android UI. Additionally, the smartphone is also eligible to receive Android P beta OS as well.

