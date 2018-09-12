OnePlus 6T hands on images surfaced on Weibo seems to be fake

OnePlus launched its latest flagship OnePlus 6 a few months back and now the OnePlus 6T has started receiving speculation and rumors. However, the company has officially confirmed that the smartphone will arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner. OnePlus has shared a screenshot of the lock screen which is revealing the presence of in-display fingerprint sensor with a date and time as 11:00 Wednesday, October 17, this might be the clear indication that the company is going to launch the device on the same date.

Earlier, the image render of OnePlus 6T surfaced on the web which revealed the front and back design of the smartphone without physical fingerprint scanner. It also shows a triple rear camera setup on the back. The front panel leak was much similar to the retail box which was leaked a few days back.

Now, the new images of the OnePlus 6T are leaked on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. But all through these are seems to be fake. The front image shows the lock screen teaser which was shared by the company, and it appears to be used as wallpaper on Oppo R17. On the top left of the phone, you can also see an Oppo style clock.

The leaked images don't seem to be very convincing, so it's better not to believe these leaked renders. Moreover, the OnePlus 6T is expected to launch in the mid-October. Reports also suggest that the OnePlus will also launch its second generation OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones alongside the smartphone.

Earlier reports from CNET suggests that OnePlus will be launching the 6T in October through its usual online portal. The smartphone will also be sold via T-Mobile stores. This will also mark as the first time in the US a carrier store will sell a OnePlus device.

Hope we will get to see the launch soon in October. Moreover, we can also expect some more details about the smartphone.