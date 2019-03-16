OnePlus 6T March Madness: Amazon offering Rs 2000 cashback and more News oi-Karan Sharma Amazon offering great deals on OnePlus 6T for a limited period of time all you need to know before buying.

Oneplus launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T back in November last year. The phone has seen a good market in India, and if you are also planning to pick one then this is the best time. Amazon India has come up with a promotional offer on the phone called OnePlus 6T March Madness under which it is offering a cashback of Rs 2,000 also you can opt for the no-cost EMI option. The offer will be valid until March 17.

OnePlus 6T March Madness

So if you are purchasing the smartphone on Amazon India under the promotional offer you will receive the cashback of Rs 2,000 in you Amazon Pay balance, which you can use it for your next purchase. Apart from that if you are not ready to pay the full amount in one shot then you can also opt for the EMI option.

If you're opting for no-cost EMI option via Axis Bank debit or credit card then you will also receive an additional 5 per cent instant discount. You can also opt for no-cost EMI on credit cards from other banks and from some selected banks debit card. You can also go for Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, and Amazon Pay EMI.

Price

The OnePlus 6T is listed for Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage will cost you Rs 41,999. The top-notch model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be grabbed at Rs 45,999.

Just to recall, the Oneplus 6T sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with the above-mentioned RAM and storage.

On the optical front, it sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 16MP+20MP camera sensor along with LED flash placed vertically in the middle of the back panel. At the front, it houses a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.