OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange is the official name of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone

The OnePlus 6T is the most expensive and the most technically advanced smartphone from OnePlus with premium smartphone features like in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and more.

And now, the specifications and the name of the upcoming iteration of the OnePlus 6T has surfaced online. OnePlus is all set to launch a special iteration (in collaboration with McLaren) of the OnePlus 6T with 10 GB of RAM. According to MySmartPrice, the special edition of the OnePlus 6T will be called as OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange, which will come with a new Speed Orange color shade, similar to the Thunder Purple.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange will launch in India on the 12th of December in Mumbai.

First of its kind

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange is the first device from the company with 10 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Just like the standard OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition Speed Orange will not feature a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange specifications

Just like the standard OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition comes with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080p), protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 10 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The device has a dual camera setup on the back (16 MP + 20 MP) with a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos @60fps, and the selfie camera can only record 1080p videos @30fps.

The smartphone has a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS skin on top.

Considering the features of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange, the device is expected to retail for Rs 49,999 and will be available on Amazon and OnePlus stores.