OnePlus 6T McLaren special edition India launch slated for December 12

OnePlus 6T to get a special edition model soon.

By

    OnePlus 6T is not even a month old but it is all set to get a special edition model soon. This is not new as we have seen the company come up with special edition models of its previous offerings - OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T. Today, the company announced its official partnership with the autosport giant McLaren.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren special edition India launch slated for December 12

     

    OnePlus and McLaren have sent out invites for a launch event 'Salute to Speed' to happen on December 12 in India. Prior to this, the global launch will happen on December 11. The event will be hosted at 6 PM on December 12 in Mumbai.

    OnePlus 6T McLaren edition expected

    While there is no confirmation regarding the same, it is believed that a special edition variant of the OnePlus 6T will be launched at its event. As McLaren is known for its focus on speed and performance, the special edition variant of the company's latest flagship model is likely to be launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. And, we can expect it to have a premium price tag.

    Following the invite from the company, the official landing page on the company website has the phrase 'mclaren' in the URL. This also confirms the impending launch of the special edition model of the smartphone.

    Taking previous special edition models from the company into consideration, we can expect the OnePlus 6T McLaren model to feature the Papaya Orange color scheme as seen in the official logo of McLaren.

    As of now, there are no leaks regarding this device but we can expect the same to emerge online sometime soon. And, we cannot expect any major changes in its specifications in comparison to the standard variant of the smartphone.

    OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant

    This is not the first special variant of the 6T. Earlier this month, the company launched the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant in India. The purple edition of the flagship model came in the mid-variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced similar to the other variants at Rs. 41,999.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 21:59 [IST]
