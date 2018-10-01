OnePlus 6T official teaser reveals bezel-less design with an in-screen fingerprint sensor

OnePlus, the premium flagship smartphone maker from China is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T, which is apparently to go live on the 17th of October 2018. The OnePlus 6T will be the successor to the OnePlus 6, which is expected to offer unique features and will be one of a kind smartphone from OnePlus.

Apart from the leaked launch date, the company has hinted that the OnePlus 6T will have an almost bezel-less design with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Similarly, the OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus device to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. There are reports that the OnePlus 6T will have a slightly bigger battery compared to the OnePlus 6. The 6T moniker is speculated to house a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery, compared to the 3500 mAh battery on the OnePlus 6.

New OnePlus 6T teaser

The company has now released a new teaser with a quote "A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the", which again, hints towards the availability of the in-screen fingerprint sensor beneath the display of the smartphone.

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/uWuTsp7Lcb — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 30, 2018

The newly released official teaser also reveals some of the additional features of the phone. Considering the teaser, the OnePlus 6T is likely to offer the highest screen to body ratio that we have seen on any OnePlus smartphone to date. Similarly, the smartphone will have a narrow bezel on the bottom portion.

OnePlus 6T spotted on Television

The OnePlus 6T was recently spotted on in-action on the famous television show KBC hosted by the brand ambassador of OnePlus, Amitabh Bachchan using the in-screen fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie OS with Oxygen OS 9.0 to offer the latest OS from Google.

The OnePlus 6T will be an essential smartphone for OnePlus, as the phone will be made available in the international market like North America with carrier billing support. Considering the price of the OnePlus 6, the base variant of the OnePlus 6T is likely to cost less than $500 (Rs 35,000), and the price is expected to go up to $700 (Rs 45,000) for the higher storage and RAM variant.