Oneplus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update brings audio tuner feature and other bug fixes

OnePlus' latest offering the OnePlus 6T is receiving a new update. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 6T smartphones. The latest OxygenOS update brings a bunch of improvements and tweaks to the device with the primary improvement in the audio output of the device.

Manu J, OnePlus Global Product Operations Manager, took it to OnePlus's official blog post forum to announce the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 6Tsmartphones.

With the new OxygenOS update the OnePlus 6T has received a new Audio tuner feature for Bluetooth headsets. The audio tuner feature will allow the users to change the audio profile of their respective wireless earphones.

The company has also added a new Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones so that users can change the audio profile of their Bluetooth earphones. Similar to almost all other updates that OnePlus rolls out, this update is also scheduled to roll out in an incremental manner. Earlier, the audio tuner feature was not properly functional with the Bluetooth headphones and the feature was usable only with wired headphones via a 3.5mm or USB Type-C dongle. Now, with the latest update, the issue has been resolved at last.

The other changes which the latest update brings include, an improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity of wireless devices, Wi-Fi connection and power consumption optimization, fix for display issues affecting the lock screen wallpaper and an improved performance for slow-motion videos. The OxygenOS 9.0.7 update is being rolled out in phased out manner and will reach all the OnePlus 6T users gradually.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a pixel density of 402 ppi and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

The OnePlus 6T is powered by a high-end octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage which cannot be expanded further. Backing up the device is a 3,700 non-removable Li-Po battery.