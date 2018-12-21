OnePlus 6T receives Oxygen OS 9.0.10 update with improved Nightscape performance

OnePlus has seeded a new software update for the OnePlus 6T, the latest flagship smartphone from the company. The Oxygen OS 9.0.10 is the most recent global stable software release for OnePlus 6T, which fixes some bugs and improves the overall performance of the smartphone.

Oxygen OS 9.0.10 changelog for the OnePlus 6T

System

Updated Android security patch to 2018.12

Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity

Face Unlock improvements

Camera

Improved Nightscape performance

How to install Oxygen OS 9.0.10 on the OnePlus 6T?

Go to Settings > About device > Software update > Check for software update > Download and install

Make sure that your phone has at least 75 percent of charge and is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for the smoother update process.

OnePlus 6T specifications

Just like the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and a water-drop style notch.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB internal storage with dual nano-SIM card slots. The device does support dual VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-channel Wi-Fi.

The company recently launched a special and a limited version of the OnePlus 6T in collaboration with McLaren. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with super-fast 30W Warp charging support, which can offer a day's power in 20 minutes.

The mobile phone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20 MP secondary depth camera with an f/1.7 aperture with 4K video recording support up to 60fps. On the front, the device has a single 16 MP selfie cam with 1080p video recording support and Face Unlock.

The OnePlus 6T is also the first smartphone from the company with Screen Unlock or an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 3700 mAh battery with Dash/Warp charging support via USB type C port.

