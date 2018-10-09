OnePlus 6T spotted on Amazon India for pre-orders ahead of official launch

Onplus is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone the OnePlus 6T it seems that the company will have some exciting offer for Indian buyer at the launch. It has been reported that the smartphone was spotted on Amazon India and it was temporarily available for pre-order. The pre-order will get you a brand new USB Type-C OnePlus Bullets and ₹500 Amazon Pay balance.

The USB Type-C OnePlus Bullets will play a very important role in the upcoming flagship because the company has ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack on this smartphone. According to the listing, the offer will be valid until October 30, which is the day when the company will launch the phone.

Currently, the Amazon India has pulled off the pre-order page but we can expect to see the same somewhere ahead of the official launch event of the OnePlus 6T. It seems the online store had accidentally published the page it might be planning to publish it somewhere near to the launch.

It has been reported that the OnePlus 6T will look similar to the OnePlus 6 but it will lack the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be upgraded in terms of battery life with a bigger battery. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 clubbed with the same RAM and storage which is available on its predecessor.

But this time the company has also said to ditch the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has been widely reported that the OnePlus 6T will arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This will be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with an in-display sensor. Moreover, the company has also introduced the Lab Programm in which OnePlus is going to send 10 new OnePlus 6T to its fans before the official launch for review and feedback.

So if you are also a OnePlus fan then don't miss the chance of getting your hands on the upcoming smartphone before the actual launch.