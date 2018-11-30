OnePlus 6T units facing weird display issues: All you need to know

OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone the OnePlus 6T the phone has seen a huge success. The company has also included the in-display sensor and water notch display on the phone. It has been reported that some OnePlus 6T users are facing some glitch on their display.

An affected user has posted a video on his YouTube channel, in the video, it has been shown that OnePlus 6T is witnessing a weird glitch on the display. As of now, it is not clear what is the reason behind the glitch, which seems to happen randomly.

It has been reported that most of the users who are facing this issue are using face recognition feature or in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the glitch is mostly seen on the lock screen. Factory resets is also not helping in getting rid of this issue, which indicates this might be a hardware issue rather than a software one.

So far the company has not responded to the issue, but it seems they are aware of it. OnePlus might come up with a solution soon but we don't know what is the solution.

Just to recall, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.28-inch screen with Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with a water drop notch. The smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection which makes the screen scratch-resistant. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, clubbed with Adreno 630 graphics.

The phone is backed by a 6GB and 8GB RAM along with a storage capacity of 64GB/128GB/256GB built in the unit.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. At the front, the smartphone houses a 26MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The front camera is also capable of unlocking the smartphone with Face Unlocking feature.

OnePlus 6T is fueled by a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that are said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge. The smartphone runs on Android OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0(Pie).