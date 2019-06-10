Amazon Offering OnePlus 6T For Rs 27,999 – Discounts And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Amazon India is once again back with its smartphone sale and the company is calling it Fab Phone Fest. The company is hosting the sale from June 10 and it will last till June 3. Under the sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on a wide range of smartphones which also includes last year's OnePlus 6T. So if you are planning to buy one then this is the best time to make your purchase.

OnePlus 6T Price Under Fab Phone Fest

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for as low as Rs 27,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 32,999 which means you can grab the phone with a discount of Rs 5,000.

Apart from the sale price users can also grab the smartphone by exchanging their old phone with an exchange value of Rs 10,150. If you are not willing to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for the no-cost EMI option with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

If you are making a business purchase then you can also receive a discount of up to 28 per cent.

Meanwhile the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is up for sale for Rs 31,999 with all the above-mentioned offers.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

Just to recall, the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB of storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge. The handset runs OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0(Pie).