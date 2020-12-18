OnePlus 7, 7T Android 11 Update Rollout Delayed: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is a popular brand amongst consumers for its premium smartphone lineup. The company has launched the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T series to cater to the masses looking for flagship smartphones with a competitive price tag. OnePlus also has earned a rapport for releasing timely firmware updates to its new as well as older launches.

The OnePlus 8 has been updated to the latest Android version and the company is expected to rollout a stable update to the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 7 series as well. But when can we expect the latest firmware to be available on the OnePlus 7T series? Check out the details below:

OnePlus 7T Android 11 Update Timeline

The OnePlus 7T is was earlier tipped to receive the latest Android 11-based Oxygen OS update by December this year. However, it seems that the company isn't just ready to bring the latest firmware to this handset. It was suggested that the Android 11 update will be available to both OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T at the same time.

If the rumor mill is to be believed, then the company will now dish out the new firmware to the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 in the first half of 2020. Unfortunately, OnePlus hasn't confirmed any specific timeline just yet. We might have to wait for a while before we get any official information on the same. The reason for the delay is said to be due to an issue with decrypting Android 11 data on the OnePlus 7 series.

It remains to be seen if the company releases the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus Nord series simultaneously or will keep a separate timeline. Also, there is a possibility that this would the last major Android update which the OnePlus 7 series will receive.

