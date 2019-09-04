ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Receives Android 10 With Oxygen OS Open Beta 1

    By
    |

    Google, the search giant company has finally released the stable version of its most-awaited Android 10 for its Pixel devices. Like every year Pixel owners will have the upper hand and get the operating system update first. However Essential has also rolled out the update for its phone a few minutes later. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also rolled out the update for Redmi K20 Pro in countries like India and China. Now it has been announced that the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will receive the first Open Beta of Android 10-based Oxygen OS.

    OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Receives Android 10 With Oxygen OS

     

    Just in case you don't know Open Beta builds are more stable than the Developer Previews because they were tested by hundreds and thousands of users. Earlier the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro both the devices wherein Developers Beta, and if you're already a part of that then you can easily convert into Open Beta. Here's what to do:

    • First, you have to download the OTA ZIP from the below links.
    • Then copy it to your smartphone internal storage.
    • Now, head to the setting menu and search for System Updates.
    • Click top-right icon hamburger menu and select Local upgrade.
    • Now you need to choose the ZIP file which you have to copy on the phone memory.
    • Once the installation is done you can restart the device and you are all set to use the Open Beta.

    We recommend you to backup your important data and media files before performing the procedure. OnePlus is facing the application compatibility issues which is the only bug of Android 10-based Oxygen OS. The ZIP files will be around 2GB in size so make sure you have enough space on your smartphone to download and install the update.

    OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Receives Android 10 With Oxygen OS

     

    Changelog

    • System
    • Upgraded to Android 10
    • Brand new UI design
    • Enhanced location permissions for privacy
    • New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

    Full-Screen Gestures

    Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

    Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent app

    Game Space

    • New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
    • Smart display
    • Supported intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display

    Message

    Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message

    Known Issues

    Application compatibility issues

    Low probability of system lag and stability issues

    Android 10 Open Beta

    Download for OnePlus 7

    Download for OnePlus 7 Pro

    Download the Rollback package from the links below:

    OnePlus 7

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
