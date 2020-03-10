ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With New Features: All You Need To Know

    OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently announced that the company is working on Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 update for all the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G phone. Lau claimed that the update will start rolling out to all the smartphone in the first quarter of the year. Now the company has finally started rolling out the update to the respective devices. The OxygenOS 10.0.4 update will arrive with several Android 10 features along with new user interface and improver privacy settings.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With New Features

     

    Besides, the update will also bring news design elements with full-screen gesture navigation mode. The company has tweaked Google navigation gestures and now users can swipe from left to right or right to left on the display to go back. You can customize the gesture navigation depending on your requirements.

    The Android 10 and OxygenOS 10 update also comes with features like Smart Display option. This feature is capable of showing intelligent information based on a specific time, location, and events. Meanwhile, the developers have also added the Game Space app with the update. This app will collect all the games in one place and users can also access various game settings from this app.

    To recall flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The screen also carries a pixel density of 516 ppi and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With New Features

     

    The smartphone is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 30W Warp Charge technology.

    On the optical front, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. Upfront, it houses a 16Mp camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 13:34 [IST]
