OnePlus 7T And 7T Pro Leaked Cases Show Upgraded Camera Module
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are likely to get launched by the end of September. While the company is prepping for the launch event, protective cases of these upcoming phones have surfaced online. According to a report, both the handsets could come with design changes along with the upgraded camera module.
According To The Leaked Cases
The leaked case of the OnePlus 7T Pro indicates that it will be having the same vertical camera module like the OnePlus 7 Pro, at the rear. Since the case shows an additional cutout, we can also expect an extra Time of Flight sensor at the rear. The report further hints that the handset could feature the same positioning of the buttons and a pop-up camera for selfies like its predecessor.
On the other hand, the case of the OnePlus 7T reveals a rear circular camera module. And, its design remains the same as we have seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Expected Specs
The OnePlus 7T might be launched with a 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 3,800 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor. It is expected to house a 48MP, 16MP, and a 12MP sensor at the rear. While the handset could pack a 16MP selfie snapper. It is believed to arrive in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colors.
Whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro would come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB in-built storage. Its processor could be the same as the 7T. It is supposed to come with proprietary fast charging support. It is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie based on the OxygenOS. Sensors might include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.
