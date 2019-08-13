OnePlus 7T Pro Likely To Hit The Market On October 15 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch on October 15, a new leak confirms. The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, while other specifications might be very similar to its predecessors.

What The Leak Suggests

The new leak of the OnePlus 7T Pro shows two live images. The first image shows only the front part, revealing that the device might flaunt a similar design as was seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. It also suggests that the handset will be launched without a notch, hinting towards a pop-up selfie camera.

Whereas, the second image shows both the front and back part of the device hinting a triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The processor is paired up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie which is topped by the company's Oxygen OS 9.5. It has a 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera, along with a 16MP camera lens at the front. The smartphone sits with a 3,700mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support. It is available in India in red and mirror grey color options.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 90 Hz AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. Its hardware components remain similar to that of the OnePlus 7. It houses a triple camera setup of a 48MP + 16MP + 8MP at the rear, and sports the same 16MP sensor at the front as found on OnePlus 7. It is fitted with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. The mobile phone can be obtained either in Mirror Grey or Nebula Blue color choices.

As for the price, the OnePlus 7 starts from Rs. 32,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs. 37,999 for 8GB/256GB storage variants. While the 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 48,999 for 6GB and 128GB, its top-end variant of 8GB and 256GB begins from Rs. 52,999.

