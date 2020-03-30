ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7T Pro Likely Discounted Ahead Of OnePlus 8 Series’ Official Launch

    By
    |

    It seems that OnePlus might just have discontinued the OnePlus 7T Pro to make way for the OnePlus 8 series. It was recently being suggested that some popular online stores had taken the device from their platform indicating the company's plan to stop the production. Now, the company's official website also seems to have the device unlisted.

    OnePlus 7T Pro Likely Discounted Ahead Of OnePlus 8 Series’ Launch

     

    Previously, online retailers such as JD.com and TMall had unlisted the OnePlus 7T Pro from their respective websites. And with the company also taking down the device off its official website's listing suggests it could have been discontinued.

    But, OnePlus hasn't officially released any statements on the same and it can't be said for sure if the device is being discontinued or has become out of stock on the aforementioned platforms. We can only be sure once the company confirms the details. Do note that the OnePLus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that packs 12GB RAM and has 512GB internal storage is still listed online.

    In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 7T Pro debuted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device boots on Android 10 OS and features Oxygen OS 10 user interface.

    The device adorns a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution. The display comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection against scratches. In the imaging department, the device uses three cameras on the rear.

    The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 16MP f/2.2 aperture additional sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture housed within a pop-up slider for selfies and video calling. The spec-sheet is rounded off by a 4,080 mAh battery that supports 30W Quick Charging.

    via

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

