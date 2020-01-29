OnePlus 7T Pro Now Available With Discounted Price Of Up To Rs. 7,000 News oi-Karan Sharma

If you are planning to buy the OnePlus 7T Pro then this is the best time to grab one as the company is offering the smartphone with a discount of up to Rs. 7,000. The company is offering this deal via Amazon India e-commerce site. Buyers who have already paid the advance (not COD) for the smartphone will receive a cashback of Rs. 2,000 which will be credited to the buyer's Amazon Pay account within three days. Here are the offers:

OnePlus 7T Pro Amazon Offers

Amazon is offering an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on the exchange of your old smartphone. Besides, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI credit or debit card and EMI transactions. Currently, the smartphone is listed for Rs. 53,999 on Amazon. However, after the effective discount offers the price drop down to Rs. 46,999 which means a discount of Rs. 7,000.

The company is also offering 5 percent Instant discount with HSBC cashback card and 10 percent instant discount with YES Bank credit card EMI option. Customers with a GST invoice will also save up to 28 percent on their business purchase.

OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications

To recall, the OnePlus 7T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels and refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone offers Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the OnePlus 7T Pro offers a triple rear camera with the combination of 48MP primary camera sensor + 8MP wide-angle lens +16MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,085 mAh non-removable battery with 30T technology Warp Charge support. It runs on Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system.

