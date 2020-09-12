Just In
OnePlus 8 5G Series Available With Massive Discount: How To Avail The Offer?
OnePlus launched its latest-generation flagship OnePlus 8 series earlier this year and has already started working on its successor, i.e, the OnePlus 8T. The company introduced the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G packed with some top-notch hardware. If you have been considering to buy any of the OnePlus 8 models then this is the right time as a massive discount is being offered on the purchase. Details are as follows:
OnePlus 8 5G Series Discount Offers
OnePlus is offering a limited period discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 8 5G and the OnePlus 8 5G Pro. The company is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 online. The standard OnePlus 8 5G variant with 6GB/128GB configuration can be purchased for Rs. 38,999 instead of Rs. 41,999 selling price.
It is worth mentioning that the price cut will be effective on the base model only. The OnePlus 8's mid-tier model with 8GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB RAM model is retailing for Rs. 44,999. You will be able to select the handset from Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black colours.
Coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the device was earlier available at Rs. 54,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Now, this base model is available at Rs. 51,999 following a price cut of Rs. 3,000. The top-end model which packs 12GB RAM will be selling at Rs. 56,999 instead of Rs. 59,999 price label.
As mentioned earlier, this is a limited period sale being hosted at Amazon. Only ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders will be able to avail this offer. The sale is already live from September 10 and will be valid till October 9 in the country.
