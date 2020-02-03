OnePlus 8 And 8 Pro Amazon Listing Suggests Imminent Launch: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is expected to soon launch its upcoming smartphones the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Last year the company has launched its OnePlus 7 series and now all the eyes are on the next-gen flagship phone. There is a lot of buzz on the internet about the smartphone and it seems that the company is planning for an early launch. According to the reports, the company is planning to launch in the first quarter. Now, it has been reported that the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have been spotted on Amazon India affiliate page suggesting an imminent launch.

According to the listing, both the smartphones were listed on Amazon India's affiliate page where fixed advertising frees for different products are available including smartphone category. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were listed under New: Mobile Phone at 1% fixed advertising free. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 7 Pro, Xiaomi Note 8 Pro, Mi A3, K20 Pro, Realme U1, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Note 9 were also listed under the same category.

The information was shared by a twitter users name Divyom Batra tagging tipsters like @ishanagarwal24 @stufflising and more. Let's see when OnePlus is planning to launch the phone in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro Expected Specifications

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to arrive with a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and curved edges. The smartphone is said to feature a punch-hole camera setup instead of a pop-up mechanical camera. Both the smartphones are said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor Snapdragon 865, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage.

The smartphone is also expected to arrive with wireless fast charging support. It is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery. The company is also said to improve the Wrap Charge technology of the phone.

So far, there is no information on the camera specification of the smartphone but we can expect more data regarding the launch soon.

