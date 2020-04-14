Just In
OnePlus 8 And OnePlus 8 Pro All Set To Launch Today Via Online Event: Watch The Live Stream Here
OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone series - the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro today in all the markets. The company is going to hold an online launch event which will be live-streamed across the globe. This step is taken because of coronavirus pandemic wide-spread across the world. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to launch wireless Bullet earphones and a wireless charger. Here are the details:
How To Watch OnePlus 8 Series Launch Live Stream
The launch event will kick off at 11 am EST (Eastern Standard Time) which means in India the launch event will starts at 8:30 pm. The launch event will go live on the company's official website https://www.oneplus.in/launch and on the OnePlus official YouTube handle.
The launch page is already listed on the official website, hinting on some of the key specifications of the smartphone.
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro What To Expect
OnePlus has already confirmed some of the key features of the smartphones which includes a Mate A+ display with 120Hz refresh rate display which is a huge upgrade from 90Hz display. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to feature a quad-camera setup, and the OnePlus 8 will feature a triple rear.
Meanwhile, the high-end variant is expected to arrive with an IP68 rating making the smartphone dust and water-resistant design. However, it is not clear whether this feature will be available with this feature or not.
Besides, the company is also planning to launch its latest Bullet Z Bluetooth earphones. According to the leak, the OnePlus Bullet Z will be the truly wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods and the Galaxy Buds.
OnePlus has already confirmed that it is going to launch the Warp Charge 30 wireless charger alongside the launch of its flagship series. Let's see what the company is going to launch tomorrow at what price point.
