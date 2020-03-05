OnePlus 8 Lite Massive Leak: Price, Key Specs, Launch Date Revealed

The OnePlus 8 Lite specifications have been revealed by the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal. Not stopping with these, the tipster has also shared the alleged India launch timeline as well. In the meantime, a report by 91mobiles has got to know the OnePlus 8 Lite price in India that reveals the positioning of the smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Lite Price In India Revealed

Going by the recent report, the OnePlus 8 Lite, the tipster claims that the smartphone will be priced at GBP 400 (approx. Rs. 37,500). Given that the OnePlus 7T launched last year is priced at GBP 549 (approx. Rs. 51,000), we can expect the OnePlus 8 Lite to cost relatively lower in India when it is launched in the country.

Not Much Clarity On Launch Date

Recently, we came across a report hinting that the OnePlus 8 series could be launched by April. However, there is no specific word regarding when exactly we can expect these smartphones. Adding to the speculation, the latest hint by the tipster claims that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be available by July in both India and worldwide. As of now, the company is yet to confirm the same and we can expect the launch to happen early as well.

OnePlus 8 Lite Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 8 Lite is believed to arrive with a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display to house the selfie camera. Unlike the standard and Pro variants of the device that are expected to feature 120Hz displays, the Lite variant is believed to flaunt a 90Hz display.

The other aspects that are known for now include a MediaTek chipset, which could be the Dimensity 1000 SoC, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10, a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, a 4000mAh battery with 30T Warp fast-charging support and more.

Speculations regarding the OnePlus 8 Lite makes us believe that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro that are more advanced offerings will be priced relatively more expensive. We can expect more details to be revealed in the near future.