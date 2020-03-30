OnePlus 8 Lite Might Be Launched As OnePlus Z: What To Expect News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming smartphones - the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro possibly next month. Meanwhile, the company is also said to launch the OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphone will fall in the upper mid-range category, but the report claims that the smartphone will debut at the end of the second quarter.

In the latest report, popular tipster Max Weinbach claimed that the Lite version of the phone will be debuting as OnePlus Z. In his Twitter post he wrote, "The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render."

In his previous post, Weinbach claimed OnePlus is planning to revamp the older OnePlus X under a new series. However, later he revealed that he told him that the phone will be arriving as OnePlus Z and its specifications matched the OnePlus 8 Lite.

If the company is planning for a new series then it might be planning to release more Z-series smartphones in future to expand the new series. Currently, the company has not confirmed any information about the upcoming OnePlus Z and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

OnePlus Z Expected Rumors

However, rumors have already started surfacing on the web claiming that the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will also be said to carry a punch-hole selfie camera cutout.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek processor. On the optical front, the OnePlus Z is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary camera + 16MP telephoto lens + 12MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India