OnePlus 8 Next Sale On June 4 Via Amazon India

OnePlus 8 has gone on sale twice since its launch. The next sale of the phone scheduled for June 4 at 12PM (noon). The OnePlus 8 series was announced in the Indian market on April 19.

Both phones of the OnePlus 8 series were scheduled to go on sale in the Indian market on May 29. However, due to production issues, the OnePlus 8 Pro could not go on sale and its sale has been postponed. The general manager of OnePlus India, Vikash Agarwal claimed the company has already resumed production. However, the company did not give an exact date for the sale of the Pro variant.

OnePlus 8 Price & offer In Indian Market

The OnePlus 8 will have limited sales which will be held through Amazon India on June 4. Amazon is offering a coupon with a benefit of Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance while buying the phone. However, this offer is only applicable for prepaid orders.

Even the users will get a discount of Rs. 2,000 with the help of SBI card on EMI transactions and a benefit of Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio at the time of purchase of the phone. The smartphone is also available with a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

The OnePlus 8 comes in three storage variants which include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for price Rs. 41,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Interstellar Glow color variants with a price tag of Rs. 49,999.

The 8GB + 128GB variant comes in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB model comes in Glacial Green only.

OnePlus 8 Specifications

The phone has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. The phone packs a 4,300 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. The sensor of the phone supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

