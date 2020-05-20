OnePlus 8 Next Sale Set For May 29: Pre-Booking, Price Offers In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 8 5G smartphone was launched in April and recently went on sale for the first time via Amazon. The company said the phone will be available for pre-order for the next sale which is scheduled for May 29.

The company is making its new flagship smartphone OnePlus 8 available for purchase in India in compliance with all the rules of lockdown.

Pre-booking, Price Offers In India

The phone is priced at Rs. 41,999 in the Indian market. Amazon is even offering a coupon with a benefit of one thousand rupees in the form of Amazon Pay balance while buying the phone. However, this offer is only applicable for prepaid orders.

Amazon also has all the terms of this offer on its website. Therefore, buyers can read the full terms and conditions before making the payment.

On the day of sale, users will get up to Rs. 3,000 discount with the help of SBI card. The company further said that the offer will be applicable from May 29. Customers can also get a benefit of Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio at the time of purchase of the phone.

The phone is available in three storage variants which include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for price Rs. 41,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price of Rs. 49,999.

The phone comes in Onyx Black, Glacial Gree, and Interstellar Glow color option. The smartphone is also available with a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

OnePlus 8 Specifications

In terms of specification, the phone flaunts a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

The camera setup of the OnePlus 8 comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 0.8 μm pixel size. The sensor of the phone supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The phone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery with a 30W fast charging support. The smartphone supports the noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos feature.

