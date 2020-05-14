OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India Sale Confirmed To Start On May 29: Price, Specs And Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8 series debuted recently in India and was up for pre-orders online via Amazon. While the company had resumed its services in the country starting May 4, there was no date revealed for the availability of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, the company has finally revealed when both these smartphones will hit the shelves in the country.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India Sale Date

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for sale starting May 29 in India. The arrival of both smartphones has been confirmed by the company itself via its Red Cable Club community forum. They will be up for grabs online via Amazon and will also be available for sale across the retail stores in the country.

OnePlus 8 Series India Price And Sale Offers

The standard OnePlus 8 price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 44,999, while the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration will cost Rs. 49,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro's base model which is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail at Rs. 54,999. Its high-end variant which packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration can be purchased at Rs. 59,999.

A bunch of offers can be availed on the purchase of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you are purchasing the devices via SBI credit cards you will get Rs. 2,000 instant discount on the standard and Rs. 3,000 instant discount on the Pro model. There is also a 12-month no-cost EMI option available on credit or debit cards of popular banks.

Besides, the SBI credit cardholders will get the option to avail a no-cost EMI offer across the retail stores in the country. The company is also offering a flat 10 percent off on the screen protection plan on the purchase of both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Speaking of the key specifications, both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. They both come with a 5G connectivity support and ship with the Android 10 OS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is packed with a quad-rear camera module that comprises a 48MP Sony IMX886 primary sensor. There is another 48MP sensor for wide-angle shots, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera which has an f/2.45 aperture.

The standard OnePlus 8 has a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor which is clubbed with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The display on the OnePlus 8 measures 6.55-inches, while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED panel. Both smartphones are packed with top-of-the-line hardware that makes them a good buy in the premium segment.

