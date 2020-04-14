OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Display, Dual 48MP Cameras Goes Official

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The company has jumped from 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate this time with 240Hz of the touch sampling rate. Apart from the regular display specifications, the company has also improved other aspects of the Pro model, it sports a Fluid display with 1300Nits peak brightness, 10-Bit Color, 40 percent less blue light, MEMC, HDR 10/10+ support with 4096 levels of automatic brightness control.

OnePlus 8 Pro Hardware

One the hardware front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,510 mAh non-removable battery with Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging support. The company claims that the 30W Warp Charge is capable of fuelling up the smartphone up to 50 percent in just 23 minutes.

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera

On the optical front, the One Plus 8 Pro sports a quad rear-camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f2.2 aperture, accompanied by 48MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X hybrid and 30x digital zoom, and a color filter camera along with an LED Flash.

Besides, the smartphone also comes with an IP68 rating which makes it water and dustproof.

OnePlus 8 Pro Price

The OnePlus 8 Pro is launched with a starting price of $899 (approx. Rs. 62, 930) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at $999 (approx. Rs. 69,930). The smartphone will be up for sale in Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black color option.

OnePlus 8 Specifications

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen carries 1100 Nits of peak brightness punch-hole camera along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support.

The smartphone is juiced by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The newly launched smartphone is fuelled by a 4,300 mAH battery with Warp Charge 30T support over USB Type-C. The company claims that the phone is capable of charging up to 50 percent in 22 minutes. Sadly there is no wireless charging support with the base model.

OnePlus 8 Camera

On the camera part, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple rear camera module with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP dedicated macro lens along with an LED flash.

OnePlus 8 Price

The OnePlus comes with a price tag of $700 (approx. Rs. 49,000) for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be $100 expensive than the base model. The smartphone receives two new colors including Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green.

Availability

The smartphones will be up for grabs in the United States and Canada from April 29, 2020. The pre-orders in Europe will start from today and it will be up for open sale on April 21.