OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Users Experiencing Battery Drain Issue Post OxygenOS 11 Update: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus unveiled the flagship OnePlus 8 series earlier this year for the masses. The company introduced the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in this series. Both devices were launched with the Android 10 OS, however, they had received an Android 11 update recently. While the update brings along new features, it also has brought an issue in tow. This time the OnePlus 8 series users are complaining about battery drain issues following the latest Android update. Here are the details:

What Is OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Battery Drain Issue?

Several users have taken it to the OnePlus community forums and also on Reddit threads to reveal the battery drain issue with their respective OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units. As per the reports, the battery on the OnePlus 8 is draining rapidly post the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update.

What's strange is that the battery on the OnePlus 8 gets drained majorly when it is in idle mode and with no apps running in the background. It is worth mentioning that this issue is not just affecting the users who have updated their devices to stable Android 11-based Oxygen OS update.

The OnePlus 8 units which are still running on Android 11 Open Beta 3 on their handsets are also experiencing this rapid battery drain issue. As of now, OnePlus hasn't acknowledged this issue and we don't know if the company plans to bring a fix for this anytime soon.

However, the company has a good reputation of rolling out timely firmware updates for its smartphones and we can expect a fix for this issue via an OTA update in the future. The company might bring a fix for this sometime soon, but it would be hard to give a specific timeline for the same.

Best Mobiles in India