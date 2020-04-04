ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Price Revealed Ahead Of April 14 Launch: Most Expensive Phone From OnePlus

    By
    |

    OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 8 series on April 14, the company has already started teasing about the upcoming smartphone officially and also confirmed some of the key features. However, in a new report OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has revealed the estimated price of the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone.

    OnePlus 8 Price Revealed Ahead Of April 14 Launch

     

    Meanwhile, DisplayMate has tested the OnePlus 8 ahead of the launch and awarded the phone with an A+ grade in terms of display.

    According to the report, Lau told Business Insider that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will not cost more than $1,000 (approx. Rs. 76,400). Lau didn't reveal the exact price of the smartphone. However, his statement suggests that the high-end OnePlus 8 model might touch the $1,000 price point. If this turn out to be true then this is the first phone from OnePlus to launch at a price point of $1,000. This also means that the base variant of the OnePlus 8 series will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G variant which is priced at $999.99.

    The company has already started confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will feature 5G network support and the smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    OnePlus 8 Price Revealed Ahead Of April 14 Launch

    However, the price point of the OnePlus 8 seems to be expensive than the predecessor. According to Lau, the high cost of the 5G ready OnePlus 8 is because of the technical challenges to bring the 5G.

     

    "Prices across the supply chain, from raw materials to 5G chips, are all rising generally in the industry," Business Insider quoted Lau as saying.

    Earlier it has been reported that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage. On the optical front, it is said to feature quad rear-camera setup with dual 48MP Sony sensor.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus 8 oneplus smartphon news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X