OnePlus 8 Price Revealed Ahead Of April 14 Launch: Most Expensive Phone From OnePlus News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 8 series on April 14, the company has already started teasing about the upcoming smartphone officially and also confirmed some of the key features. However, in a new report OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has revealed the estimated price of the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone.

Meanwhile, DisplayMate has tested the OnePlus 8 ahead of the launch and awarded the phone with an A+ grade in terms of display.

According to the report, Lau told Business Insider that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will not cost more than $1,000 (approx. Rs. 76,400). Lau didn't reveal the exact price of the smartphone. However, his statement suggests that the high-end OnePlus 8 model might touch the $1,000 price point. If this turn out to be true then this is the first phone from OnePlus to launch at a price point of $1,000. This also means that the base variant of the OnePlus 8 series will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G variant which is priced at $999.99.

The company has already started confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will feature 5G network support and the smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

However, the price point of the OnePlus 8 seems to be expensive than the predecessor. According to Lau, the high cost of the 5G ready OnePlus 8 is because of the technical challenges to bring the 5G.

"Prices across the supply chain, from raw materials to 5G chips, are all rising generally in the industry," Business Insider quoted Lau as saying.

Earlier it has been reported that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage. On the optical front, it is said to feature quad rear-camera setup with dual 48MP Sony sensor.

Source

Best Mobiles in India