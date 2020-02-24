OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked: Confirm To Feature 64MP Camera News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently confirmed that the brand will have a regular offline and online launch event for the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. Even though the company has not announced anything concrete about the upcoming devices, leaks suggest that the brand is planning to launch three smartphones.

Now, a screenshot from the settings section of the smartphone is circulating the web, hinting at the possible specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G smartphone and it is internally named HD2023.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, as the name suggests will launch with 5G capabilities. The smartphone will come with a QHD+ resolution 6.65-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is likely to be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. One key difference between the display on the OnPlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is the fact that the latter has a punch hole cutout, instead of a pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The brand is likely to use a UFS 3.0 or UFS 3.1 storage module. The device with Android 10 OS with custom OxygenOS skin on top.

Just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 20MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. Considering the present trend, the company is likely to use the Sony IMX 686 64MP primary camera, which is currently used on the Poco X2.

It is speculated that the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is likely to offer IP rating and wireless charging support as well. However, this material does not indicate anything related to those features. As per the pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G might cost a bit more than the OnePlus 7T Pro, considering the hardware upgrade in almost every department.

