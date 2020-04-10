OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Samples Shared By CEO Pete Lau: Shows Off Night Mode Feature News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus 8 series launch event is around the corner and the company has already started teasing about the upcoming flagship smartphones. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the presence of the Pro variant officially. Lau has also teased about the ultra-wide angle camera sensor of the OnePlus 8 Pro in a mysterious post.

Earlier, it was hinted by the company that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup. Besides, the European prices of the upcoming flagship smartphone were also leaked on the web.

Pete Lau shared four photos on his official Twitter handle out of which two were said to be clicked on the OnePlus 8 Pro and the other two images captured "with another flagship phone" the company haven't revealed the name. The reports suggest that Lau might be referring to Apple or Samsung and compared the photos with their flagship phones.

Meanwhile do note that all the photos were clicked on night mode which means that the company is boasting its night mode feature on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

Do note that Lau has not revealed which photos were clicked with the OnePlus 8 Pro and which were taken by the other flagship phone. However, it seems that the photos with a brighter tone belong to the upcoming flagship phone. You can check out the images here below:

Ultra wide that can get ultra close.



One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which). pic.twitter.com/qOR1OiNod0 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 8, 2020

The company has already confirmed the camera setup of the upcoming smartphones. The earlier report claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro will sports a quad-camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor + 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens + 5MP depth sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

According to the report, the OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to be priced somewhere between EUR 919 and EUR 929 (approx. Rs. 76,000- 76,900) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Best Mobiles in India