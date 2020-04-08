OnePlus 8 Pro Confirmed To Support 30W Wireless Charging Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 8 series of smartphones is all set to be announced on April 14. This time, the company is believed to launch three devices - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z. However, it is claimed that only the Pro variant will support the rumored Warp Charge 30 Wireless feature. Now, there seems to be official confirmation regarding the same.

The OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that only the OnePlus 8 Pro will support this rapid charging feature among the trio. He announced the same via a Weibo post and also in the OnePlus Community. Also, the same was revealed in an interview with The Verge. This confirmation comes after the leaked renders of the Wireless Charger.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Details

As per the official confirmation from the executive, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is said to be able to charge the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro from 1% to 50% in just 30 minutes. It is said to have an efficiency of 97% as it will reduce the amount of energy that is converted into heat.

Moreover, the charger uses isolated charge pumps that can double as a kill switch when something goes wrong, thereby providing fast and stable charging. In addition, the charger can communicate with the smartphone during the charging process to provide maximum efficiency, thanks to the customized chip used in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

As Qi is the most commonly deployed wireless charging standard, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro also supports the same. Besides this, there will be EPP wireless charging standard as well. These chargers will be able to charge the phone at low speeds such as 5W and 10W. However, Warp Charge 30 Wireless is OnePlus' proprietary tech and the company is open to licensing the same to other companies too.

Competition In this Segment

Though the Warp Charge 30 Wireless supports rapid charging, it is not the fastest wireless charging tech on smartphones. There are rivals such as the 40W wireless charging support on Huawei P40 Pro Plus and a similar tech on the upcoming Oppo Ace 2. And, the OnePlus 8 Pro could be in ties with that of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in terms of fast charging tech.

OnePlus Haptics Teaser

As per an official teaser from OnePlus spotted on Weibo, the company confirms the presence of a new improved haptic motor with 15% more vibration than the previous generation model. Another teaser hinted at the presence of new wireless charging animation on the OnePlus 8 Pro with the text 'Warp Charge Wireless' clearly seen.

Best Mobiles in India