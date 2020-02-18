OnePlus 8 Pro Expected To Feature IP68 Water And Dust Resistance News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone -the OnePlus 8 Pro globally and the leaks and speculations about the smartphone are pouring-in nonstop. According to the reports, the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to take on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ in terms of specifications.

The company has stepped into the premium smartphone phone market already in 2019. However, being in the premium segment, the OnePlus 7 lacks on features like wireless charging support and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Now, reports claim that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive with an IP68 rating.

Max.J has tweeted from his official Twitter handle hinting at the presence of IP68 on the speculated OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. His Twitter image post shows a smartphone with a punch-hole camera setup at the top-left corner of the phone display, and on top of that its written water in caps. In the same thread, he has also mentioned that it is a concept image.

However, it is still not clear that this feature will arrive on both the OnePlus 8 models or only on Pro variant. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones this year dubbed as the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to arrive with the best hardware configuration available this year which includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, 64MP Sony IMX686, UFS 3.1 storage, 50W fast charging support and a lot more.

OnePlus smartphones never supported features like wireless charging and IP68 certification. Now, it seems that the company is going to introduce with the most awaited technologies with the upcoming smartphone.

Besides, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro both the smartphones are speculated to feature a 6.5-inch and 6.65-inch AMOLED display respectively along with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The smartphones are also said to feature vertical camera modules instead of circular setup. The smartphones are said to arrive with up 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

