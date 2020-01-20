OnePlus 8 Pro Hands-On Image Suggests Switchable 120Hz Display Setting Option News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus has recently released a video which shows some glimpse of its 120Hz Fluid Display technology. After the release of the video many reports surfaced on the wed expecting that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display, some reports also suggest that the upcoming flagship from the company will not use this screen. However, in the latest report from Tru Tech shows some leaked render of the OnePlus 8 Pro revealed that the phone will have 120Hz selection in the Setting menu.

According to the report, the hands-on image of the smartphone might be from the pre-production unit. Besides the 120Hz option, the render also shows that the phone will sport a punch-hole camera setup with bezel-less design on the edges.

The image shows the placement of volume rocker keys on the left side of the phone and the right side of the phone has an alert slider and power button. The report claims that the smartphone will arrive with an OLED display and along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It seems that the company is going to ditch the notch-less display design and pop-up camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The most important thing to notice on the hands-on image is the screen refresh rate setting menu which shows three option 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz out of which you can choose anything according to your use. The smartphone is also expected to support quad HD+ resolution.

"Maximum smoothness but slightly reduce battery life," reads the text under the first 120Hz option. There is a possibility that the smartphone will arrive with a quad HD+ support because nowhere it's mentioned that the phone will switch to 1080p once selected the 120Hz option. However, the report also suggests that the images are from pre-production unit and there is no guarantee where the 120Hz option will be included in the final unit or not.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also said to be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery.

