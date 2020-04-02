OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Reveals New Ultramarine Blue Color Variant Ahead Of April 14 Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

We are just a couple of weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 8 series and the company has already started teasing about the upcoming flagship phones. Meanwhile, the leaks and rumors keep on popping up on the internet. The OnePlus 8 Pwas recently surfaced on a leaked render in sea green color variant, and now the smartphone is spotted in the blue color finish. According to the report, the color variant will be called Ultramarine Blue.

Reports suggest that this is the first time OnePlus is going to launch its smartphone in this finish. The leaked render reveals the design of the OnePlus 8 Pro from all the angles. The render images also show a USB Type-C port along with a speaker grille and microphone at the bottom.

The multiple high-resolution images of the OnePlus 8 Pro was shared by Germany based tech website WinFuture. The report also suggests that the phone will be launched in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

The render images also showed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole display with minimum bezels on all the sides. Besides, the smartphone will sport quad-camera setup at the back. Three camera sensors are placed vertically at the top-centre of the rear panel and one sensor sits on the side just above the LED flash.

The volume rocker keys are placed at the left side of the phone along with a power button. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone is said to offer a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor + 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two lenses are said to be an 8MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video call.

Best Mobiles in India