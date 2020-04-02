ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Reveals New Ultramarine Blue Color Variant Ahead Of April 14 Launch

    By
    |

    We are just a couple of weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 8 series and the company has already started teasing about the upcoming flagship phones. Meanwhile, the leaks and rumors keep on popping up on the internet. The OnePlus 8 Pwas recently surfaced on a leaked render in sea green color variant, and now the smartphone is spotted in the blue color finish. According to the report, the color variant will be called Ultramarine Blue.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Reveals New Ultramarine Blue Color Variant

     

    Reports suggest that this is the first time OnePlus is going to launch its smartphone in this finish. The leaked render reveals the design of the OnePlus 8 Pro from all the angles. The render images also show a USB Type-C port along with a speaker grille and microphone at the bottom.

    The multiple high-resolution images of the OnePlus 8 Pro was shared by Germany based tech website WinFuture. The report also suggests that the phone will be launched in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications

    The render images also showed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a punch-hole display with minimum bezels on all the sides. Besides, the smartphone will sport quad-camera setup at the back. Three camera sensors are placed vertically at the top-centre of the rear panel and one sensor sits on the side just above the LED flash.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Reveals New Ultramarine Blue Color Variant

     

    The volume rocker keys are placed at the left side of the phone along with a power button. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

    On the optical front, the smartphone is said to offer a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor + 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two lenses are said to be an 8MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video call.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X