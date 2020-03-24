ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Pro Live Images Surfaced On Web With Punch-Hole Camera

    OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone the OnePlus 8 sometime in next month. However, there are already a series of leaks available on the web claiming the specifications of the phone. In the latest report, the live images of the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone surfaced on the internet for the first time. The live images of the phone show a punch-hole camera setup and a lot more. Here are the details:

    The latest leaked images of the smartphone show the entire design of the smartphone. It also suggests that the phone will feature a triple rear-camera module placed vertically on the rear panel. Upfront, it houses a punch-hole camera for selfie and video call.

    The report suggests that the rear panel of the OnePlus 8 looks similar to the design of the existing OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the side bezels at the front seem to be similar as compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro. The chin on the bottom also some slimmer and the smartphone doesn't feature any notch and delivers edge-to-edge display experience.

    This time it seems that the company is not willing to equip the smartphone with the pop-up camera this time. Recently, Oppo has also made a similar move by skipping pop-up selfie camera with the launch of its Oppo Find X2 series.

    According to AI benchmark platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 128GB onboard storage. The reports suggest that the smartphone manages to score 33,480 points on the AI test and secures the 22nd position on the database.

     

    Earlier reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary sensor + 16MP sensor + 2MP depth sensor + ToF lens, along with an LED flash. Rumors also suggest that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 210Hz refresh rate.

    Source

