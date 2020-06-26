OnePlus 8 Pro Next Sale Set For June 29: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 8 series was launched back in April, but the company has not been able to offer a large number of devices yet for the Indian market. Both devices have been available for sale several times since launch. The OnePlus 8 Pro went on sale yesterday through its official website and Amazon India but ran out of stock in a matter of minutes.

The Pro variant was available for purchase yesterday with the launch offer. Let's take a look at the offer once again. Customers who purchase the handset with an SBI card or EMI transactions have an instant discount of Rs. 3,000. Other offers included Rs. 6,000 Jio discount coupons and six free bonus audiobooks valued at Rs. 1,200 with an audio subscription.

The company has announced that the Pro variant will be available for purchase on June 29 (12pm) with the same offers alongside the OnePlus 8. In India, some employees of the company have been affected by Covid-19, which has led to problems with OnePlus stock. However, it seems that it has not been able to start working completely now.

On the other hand, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has recently confirmed that the company is working with the low-budget phones under names such as the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Nord, and the Oneplus Z.

Should You Buy OnePlus 8 Pro?

The OnePlus Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the Indian market. The main highlight of the OnePlus's phone is its hardware and software, which makes the phone a good flagship.

The features of the OnePlus 8 Pro compete with the premium segment phones like the Samsung S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the market. The phone packs the Snapdragon 865 processor which offers fast performance and is the fastest chipset in the market after Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

The device has a 48MP main camera. For battery, the device packs a 4,510 mAh battery and it takes only 45 minutes for fully charged. In terms of display, the device features 6.78-inch with a 19:8:9 aspect ratio. All the features of the phone are as good as other premium phones. So, if someone doesn't prefer to take Apple's device, can definitely go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

