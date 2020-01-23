OnePlus 8 Pro To Arrive With Wireless Charging, Improved Warp Charge News oi-Karan Sharma

Smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and others have already introduced wireless fast charging solutions on their smartphones. Though, OnePlus is the one which is yet to launch a smartphone featuring wireless charging support. The company has recently launched its OnePlus 7 series back in September, at the launch OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the company has ditched the wireless charging because it is not as fast as OnePlus Warp Charge which is a fast wired charger from the company.

Apart from that, Lau also stated that the company is resolving the issues of overheating with wireless technology. According to the rumors, the company is expected to launch the upcoming OnePlus 8 series with fast wireless charging support. A leakster has posted an image on Twitter which suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will launch with this feature.

The Twitter post shows a wireless charging pad and a smartphone with the punch-hole camera placed on it. The image post also carries the text "charge like a pro" which indicates towards the pro version of the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone. This image was just for demonstration and giving the idea about the technology which is going to launch with OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro Rumored Specifications

According to the report, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to arrive with 6.65-inch Fluid display. The CAD renders confirmed that the phone will feature a curved AMOLED display, with a punch-hole placed at the top-left corner of the phone.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display with quad HD+ resolution. Recent leak render showed that users can switch between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Besides, the smartphone is also said to feature a quad-camera setup at the back, and fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery with improved Wrap Charge.

