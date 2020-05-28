ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Series Limited Edition Sale Set For May 29, Open Sale Delayed

    By
    |

    OnePlus 8 series smartphones were launched in April but due to the tough situation caused due to the COVID-19 crisis, the company faced some production issues and the open sale has postponed. Now, news regarding the open sale of the OnePlus 8 5G series has emerged online.

    OnePlus 8 Series Limited Edition Sale Set For May 29, Open Sale Delaye

     

    Going by the previous announcement made by OnePlus, the latest smartphones will be available on open sale starting from May 29 in India. As per the announcement on its forums, a special edition sale of the OnePlus 8 series will happen starting from tomorrow.

    OnePlus 8 5G Series Sale Details

    A special limited edition sale will take place via both the online and offline platforms for buyers to grab the OnePlus 8. This special sale will be held at 12 PM on May 29. We can expect limited stocks of the device to be put up for sale on the mentioned date.

    Those who have pre-ordered the smartphone either via the official OnePlus channels or Amazon India will have to wait to make the final purchase. They will be able to get their hands on the device only when there is enough stock. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding when the open sale might debut officially in the country.

    Given that there is a delay due to the production issues, the company has announced that a full-fledged open sale of the latest flagship smartphones will happen sometime in the near future and we can get further details regarding pricing and availability in the coming days.

     

    This is not the first time that the OnePlus 8 5G series is available under special limited edition sale in the country. Last week, OnePlus 8 was available in limited edition on Amazon India. Notably, all the three storage configurations and all color options of the device were available during the sale but in limited stocks.

    OnePlus 8 Series Price

    Detailing on the pricing and availability, the OnePlus 8 entry-level variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 41,999, the mid-variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 44,999 and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 49,999.

    On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two storage configuration. The base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 54,999 and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 59,999.

    news smartphones oneplus
    Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
