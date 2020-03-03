OnePlus 8 Series To Debut In Mid-April: Expected Specifications And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set to bring its next premium smartphone series - the OnePlus 8. The rumor mill has been indicating the arrival of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in March or April. But, until now, no specific date has been suggested. In the latest developments, a new timeline for the OnePlus 8 series' launch has been revealed.

OnePlus 8 Series Expected Launch Date

The OnePlus 8 series will be launched in the second week of April, cites a report from TechRadar. Also, the company will be launching the OnePlus 8 Lite alongside the standard and the Pro model. The report further suggests that its India, as well as the global launch, will be happening on the same day. OnePlus hasn't revealed the official arrival of its upcoming flagship series, but, with the leaks pouring-in consistently, it shouldn't be long before some concrete details surface.

OnePlus 8 Lite Expected Hardware

The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. It seems that the company is also embracing the current trend of an in-display camera cutout. Another highlight of the display will be its 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Not much is known about the camera specifications, but the device will pack a triple-rear camera module comprising an ultrawide-angle sensor and a ToF depth lens. A MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor is said to be the powerhouse. That's the primary details we have on the hardware of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Lite. Its complete camera and battery specifications are yet to hit the web. We will keep you posted on the same.

