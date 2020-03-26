ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Series To Launch With Wireless Charging Support Suggests Leaked Specs Sheet

    By
    |

    OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a Fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The company has also confirmed that the phone will sport a quad-rear camera setup.

    OnePlus 8 Series To Launch With Wireless Charging Support

     

    OnePlus also claimed that the phone will support 10-bit HDR along with an integrated MEMC motion compensation chip. The smartphone will arrive with 5G network support and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC along with X55 5G modem.

    The live images of the smartphone were recently surfaced on the web and last year the OnePlus 8 was also surfaced on Amazon affiliate listing. However, now a new report has surfaced on the web disclosing the specs sheet of both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Rumored Specifications

    According to the specs sheet shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone will be protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass.

    On the optical front, the smartphone is said to feature a quad-rear camera module with a 48MP primary camera accompanied by a 48MP camera, 8MP camera, 5MP camera along with an LED flash. The camera other three camera sensor specs are not disclosed, but we can expect that it might include a telephoto lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera setup for selfies and video calls.

     

    OnePlus 8 Pro Hardware
     

    On the hardware front, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone is said to be available in two variant, one with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) build-in storage, another with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage.

    Besides, the smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,510 mAh non-removable battery along with improved warp Charge 30T fast charging support, and finally, the company is going to bring it's first 30W wireless fast charging support on OnePlus 8 series. The smartphone will also feature 3W wireless reverse charging.

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to arrive with IP68 certification which makes it water resistance. The report suggests that the phone will be up launched in blue, black, and green color options.

    OnePlus 8 Rumored Specifications

    According to the report, the OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display along with 90Hz. The screen will be protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU.

    The smartphone will be backed by up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB onboard storage. On the software front, the smartphone will run on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.

    It will feature a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary camera + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone will house a 16MP selfie camera under the punch-hole display.

     

    OnePlus 8 Battery

    The smartphone will be fuelled by a 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging. However, it is not expected to arrive with wireless charging support and reverse charging support. The smartphone will be available in glow, black, and green color option.

    According to the rumors, the OnePlus 8 series smartphone will be launched somewhere in mid-April.

    Source

