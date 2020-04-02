OnePlus 8 Series To Offer Sandstone Cases With New Colors And Nylon Variant News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 8 series. The company has already confirmed the launch for April 14, alongside, the company is also tipped to launch the OnePlus Warp Charge 3.0 Wireless Charger and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones. According to the reports, the company has already made the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro protective cases ready for the consumers before the launch.

It seems that the company is bringing back the signature sandstone finish of OnePlus this year as well. But this time the company has made a series of changes with the sandstone cases by adding bright colors. The company is going to offer a host of material choice and surface finish which will include nylon, plastic and carbon fibre material.

According to leak renders shared by Evan Blass via GSMArena, the OnePlus 8 Pro sandstone case will be available in two color options which includes a conventional black and a cyan shade. Meanwhile, the render also suggests a Karbon case which comes with a Kevlar finish.

OnePlus 8 buyers will also get sandstone case in purple color option, the company has also said to offer a new Nylon fibre case which will available for sale in black color. Like always the company will also launch a transparent clear case for both the models. However, the black sandstone case will be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 series is all set to launch on April 14 at 8:30 PM IST. The smartphone is confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC, Clubbed with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.0 storage. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature quad-rear camera setup. However, the OnePlus 8 is said to offer triple rear-camera setup and sport a 120Hz refresh rate display with the punch-hole selfie camera.

