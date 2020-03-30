OnePlus 8 With New Colors, Punch-Hole Camera Surfaces In Leaked Render News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus is said to launch its upcoming smartphone - the OnePlus 8 earlier than the usual launch time frame. Last year CAD render of the OnePlus 8 smartphone surfaced on the web revealing the design of the phone and now the specifications of the device have surfaced online. The latest press renders suggest that the phone will be launched in Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green color options. Here are the details:

OnePlus 8 Rumored Specifications

The latest render confirms that the OnePlus 8 will feature a punch-hole 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen is said to be protected by the 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. On the optical front, the smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera module with a combination of 48MP primary camera accompanied with 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP depth camera along with LED flash. The smartphone cameras are said to feature OIS and EIS feature.

Up front, it is said to feature a 16MP front camera setup placed under the punch-hole display. As far as the hardware's are concerned, the upcoming OnePlus 8 phone is expected to be powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage respectively. It runs Android 10 on-top-of OxygenOS 10.0. According to the report, the smartphone will pack an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

On the stereo part, the OnePlus 8 offers USB Type-C audio, dual stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Connectivity-wise, the smartphone is said to feature 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

The render suggests that the OnePlus 8 is will be fuelled by 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging support. Rumors suggest that the smartphone is expected to launch somewhere in the mid-April, but it seems that this not possible due to the lockdown scenario in major countries including India.

