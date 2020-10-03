OnePlus 8T Camera Hardware Tipped Ahead Of India Launch: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has announced the launch of its new flagship OnePlus 8T on October 14 in India and has also revealed the Pro variant will make a debut next year. The device has been consistently making appearances at the leaks factory. Recently, a high-end model of the handset with 12GB RAM was spotted at Geekbench. Several, leaks have already given us insight into the hardware. Now, just a few weeks ahead of the launch some additional details on the hardware have been revealed.

OnePlus 8T Camera Specifications And Renders Leaked Again

The OnePlus 8T has been leaked right ahead of the launch by @Onleaks. The company also has shared some teaser on its Twitter handle. Going by the leaked renders, the device will be sporting a punch-hole display panel. The camera cutout will be positioned on the top-left. This same design has been tipped by the leaks earlier.

The report further reveals that the OnePlus 8T will come with 162.8 X 75.5 X 8.4 mm dimensions. The handset is said to come with 9.3mm thickness. The leaked renders in the past have tipped a rectangular camera module on the top-left of the rear panel. Since the handset has leaked multiple times online, most of its features are known.

But a new set of leaks have reaffirmed the camera hardware. The quad-camera setup at the rear is said to accommodate a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with support for both EIS And OIS. The main lens will be paired up with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There will also be a 5MP lens for macro photography and a 2MP sensor for depth effect.

The rumour mill has also suggested a 6.55-inch display which will be an OLED panel. The device is likely to offer an FHD+ resolution and will come with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The device might be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

