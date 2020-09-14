OnePlus 8T Clears BIS Certification; India Launch Likely On Cards News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8T leaks are consistently pouring in since a while now. Recently, a leak gave us some insight into the display and camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Also, a listing on the company's website confirmed the existence of OnePlus 8T series along with two Nord and one mystery smartphones. Now, the OnePlus 8T has cleared its certification in India which hints at its arrival soon in the country.

Is OnePlus 8T Coming To India Soon?

The OnePlus 8T has been certified via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) in India. The device has been spotted with the KB2001 model number on the certification website. A Twitter user has shared the screenshot of the OnePlus 8T's BIS certification. Also, some of the key features of the device has been revealed via this listing.

OnePlus 8T Appears On BIS.

But Surprisingly OnePlus 8T Will Have Normal Snapdragon 865 instead Of Snapdragon 865+

•Android 11😍

•Snapdragon 865 🙄

•8GB Ram https://t.co/vFXfWbgjHb pic.twitter.com/kUC8GTpXMy — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 13, 2020

For instance, the listing suggests that OnePlus will be using the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor to power the OnePlus 8T instead of the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It also indicates the device will ship with Android 11 out-of-the-box. Apart from this, no other features have been tipped by the BIS certification website.

The OnePlus 8T has leaked on multiple occasions online and has been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench as well. Going by the rumours, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. It is likely to be a 120Hz panel which is an upgrade over its precursor.

The device will use a quad-lens setup for optics. There could be a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a set of 5MP sensors. It is likely to come with at least 8GB RAM configuration. Also, there will be a fast-charging supported battery. With the intensity of the OnePlus 8T's leaks increasing, we can expect its launch to be around the corner.

