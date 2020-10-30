OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Slated For November 2 Launch: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8T debuted recently as the company's new-generation 5G flagship smartphone. The company also announced the arrival of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition. However, the brand didn't reveal by when it plans to launch the device for the masses and what all highlight features it will offer. Well, it seems that the device isn't far from hitting the stores.

When Will OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Officially Launch?

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition is slated for November 2 launch. The device will be first introduced in China before making its way to the global market. The company itself has confirmed the arrival of the special edition OnePlus 8T smartphone via its official website in China.

A product page for the OnePlus 8T 2077 Cyberpunk edition has also been made live on the website. The product listing teases the design of the handset (rear panel). The teaser image doesn't give any insight into the new design elements.

However, with the listing going live it shouldn't be long before we come across all the features of the upcoming smartphone. Also, the listing doesn't mention what all hardware the OnePlus 8T 2077 Cyberpunk edition will pack. It remains to be seen what all differences it will have in terms of hardware compared to the standard model.

To recap, the standard OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display which has 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, 402 PPI pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the smartphone uses a quad-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

For selfies, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP camera sensor at the front. The smartphone uses the octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB RAM. It has a storage capacity of up to 256GB. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery rounds up the spec-sheet. The device comes with 65W fast charging support.

