OnePlus 8T Display, Camera Details Leaked: What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is ready to launch its new smartphone series in the coming months. The company is now expected to introduce the OnePlus 8T series for the masses. A recent leak gave us an insight into the design of the standard OnePlus 8T model. Now, a new leak hints what we can expect from the device in terms of display and optics.

OnePlus 8T Specifications And Features

The OnePlus 8T was earlier leaked with a punch-hole display with narrow bezels design. The handset is now made it to the leaks factory with a 6.55-inch display which is said to be an AMOLED panel. But unlike its predecessor, i.e, the OnePlus 8 which ships with a 90Hz panel, the OnePlus 8T is said to feature a 120Hz panel.

The report via Android Central further claims that the company will be packing an identical display panel as the OnePlus 8 Pro model. However, it might offer an FHD+ resolution instead of a QHD+ used on the Pro model.

The OnePlus 8T is also expected to launch with four rear cameras. The setup is likely to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor with a new Sony IMX689 sensor. The camera setup will be completed via an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The device will also have an improved processor. It is expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. There will be a 5G network support as well. The RAM and storage capacity of the device is unknown. One of the key highlights this device is expected to offer is the latest Android 11 OS.

It is most likely to be the first smartphone by the company to ship with the upcoming Android version. Also, the device will come pre-loaded with Oxygen 11 OS user interface. The remaining aspects of the device remain unknown, but the details might surface in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India