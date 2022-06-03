OnePlus 8T Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut In India; Is It Worth Buying In 2022? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus launched the flagship 8T back in 2020. Now, the two-year-old phone can be purchased for under Rs. 30,000 from the brand's official site in India. The device is available in two storage options and now starts at Rs. 28,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 38,999. Check here few reasons to buy or skip the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Available With Huge Discount

The OnePlus 8T was launched starting at Rs. 42,999. However, it received a price cut of Rs. 4,000, bringing the starting price to Rs. 38,999. Now, the handset has got a price drop of Rs. 10,000. So, you can get the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the OnePlus 8T at Rs. 28,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 31,999.

It is important to note that the price cut is available only on the brand's official site. Furthermore, the device is selling in two color options namely - Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green.

OnePlus 8T: Reasons To Consider

Under Rs. 30,000, you'll get a 6.5-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T also used the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, it skips microSD like other OnePlus flagships.

The phone also offers a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8T has a quad camera setup at the rear panel housing a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Is It Worth Buying In 2022?

The OnePlus 8T has high-end features. And getting the device for under Rs. 30,000, is a definitely good deal. However, there are several better options from OnePlus and other brands. The OnePlus 9R can also be a good pick, available under Rs. 40,000. It is based on the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz display, and so on. So, considering the OnePlus 8T in 2022 doesn't look sense. Now, the choice is totally up to you.

Best Mobiles in India